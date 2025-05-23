Left Menu

Trainee Arrested for 'Pakistan Zindabad' Graffiti Sparks Outrage

A 22-year-old trainee worker was arrested for allegedly writing 'Pakistan Zindabad' on a machine at a private company in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Maharashtra. The incident was uncovered on May 19, with charges of sedition levied against the trainee. Investigation is ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 23-05-2025 23:10 IST | Created: 23-05-2025 23:10 IST
  • India

A young trainee at a private company in Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar has been detained after allegedly inscribing 'Pakistan Zindabad' on factory equipment, according to local police. The graffiti was discovered on May 19.

The accused, hailing from Naregaon, used saffron paint to make the inscription. Police officials report that he faces charges related to sedition and has stated that the act was intended as a joke.

Authorities continue to investigate the motives behind this incident, which has sparked significant public attention and debate over the seriousness of such actions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

