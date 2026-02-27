Left Menu

Clash of Worlds: Maharashtra's Struggle with Wildlife Attacks

Maharashtra reported 420 deaths due to wildlife attacks over five years, with tigers and leopards being the main culprits. State Forest Minister Ganesh Naik highlighted the use of AI and modern technology as solutions. Financial assistance of Rs 8.27 crore has been provided to the victims' families.

Updated: 27-02-2026 20:30 IST
Clash of Worlds: Maharashtra's Struggle with Wildlife Attacks
Maharashtra has faced a grim reality with 420 people succumbing to wildlife attacks in the past five years, according to State Forest Minister Ganesh Naik. Tigers and leopards are the primary threats, claiming 248 and 104 lives, respectively.

Chandrapur district alarmingly reported 47 deaths in 2025 alone, with over 200 tigers present in the area. A total of Rs 8.27 crore was disbursed to the families of the deceased.

Junnar Wildlife Division took steps to manage the situation by sterilising leopards, backed by central government approval. The state may increasingly rely on Artificial Intelligence to address this human-wildlife conflict.

