Harvard Fights Back: Academic Independence vs. Trump Administration

A U.S. judge has temporarily halted the Trump administration's attempt to prevent Harvard University from enrolling foreign students. The Ivy League institution argued that the policy was part of a broader retaliation from President Donald Trump's administration for Harvard's staunch defense of its academic independence.

The Cambridge-based university contends that the policy violates the U.S. Constitution and federal laws, impacting over 7,000 international students. Harvard has been in legal battles with the Trump administration over various issues, from frozen federal grants to potential investigations into civil rights violations.

Harvard University President Alan Garber condemned the move as part of a series of retaliatory actions threatening the university's curriculum and student body. The Trump administration's approach has also targeted other universities accused of not aligning with its policies.

(With inputs from agencies.)