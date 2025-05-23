India Rebukes Pakistan Over Hypocrisy in Civilian Protection at UNSC

In a forceful address at the United Nations Security Council, India condemned Pakistan's alleged hypocrisy in discussions on civilian protection, highlighting recent Pakistani military action targeting Indian border villages.

India's Permanent Representative to the UN, Ambassador Parvathaneni Harish, denounced Pakistan's lack of distinction between terrorists and civilians, asserting that the nation has no grounds to participate in such debates given its own violations.

The address emphasized the urgency for the international community to unify against terrorism, particularly as emerging technologies pose new threats to civilians. Harish called for robust international measures to protect civilians and hold accountable those who sponsor or shield terrorism.

(With inputs from agencies.)