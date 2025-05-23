Jammu and Kashmir Shakes Up Trade Union Landscape with Mass Deregistration

The Jammu and Kashmir administration has taken an unprecedented step by deregistering 447 trade unions and associations throughout the Union Territory. This decision aims to reinforce compliance with statutory labour laws and elevate the credibility of organized labour.

According to officials, Labour Commissioner Charandeep Singh authorized this move due to the unions' persistent non-compliance with annual return submissions mandated under the Trade Unions Act, 1926. Despite a streamlined digital submission system in place, many unions have remained inactive for over a decade.

This significant action adheres to Section 10(b) of the Act, following a due process. Officials assert it underscores a commitment to ensure that only operational and accountable unions are recognized, although these cancellations can be contested in court.

(With inputs from agencies.)