Landmark Supreme Court Directive: Overhaul of CAPFs Promotion Framework

The Supreme Court has mandated a cadre review for all Central Armed Police Forces, including ITBP and BSF, within six months. The review aims to address grievances related to promotion stagnation among CAPF officers while ensuring operational efficiency by progressively reducing posts set aside for deputation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-05-2025 01:03 IST | Created: 24-05-2025 01:03 IST
The Supreme Court on Friday issued a directive for a comprehensive cadre review across all Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), addressing long-standing grievances regarding promotion stagnation among officers. The move, affecting forces like ITBP and BSF, is to be completed within the next six months.

The directive, issued by a bench of Justices Abhay S Oka and Ujjal Bhuyan, urges the Department of Personnel and Training to act swiftly. The aim is to address the service mobility and operational effectiveness while ensuring that cadre officers play a crucial role in the decision-making process.

This directive aligns with pleas for restructuring to eliminate reliance on Indian Police Service (IPS) deputation, ensuring that CAPF officers are duly promoted and morale-enhancing measures are put in place, thus safeguarding national security more effectively.

(With inputs from agencies.)

