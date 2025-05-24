Trump Administration's Clash with New Jersey's Sanctuary Cities

The Trump administration has taken legal action against four cities in New Jersey—Newark, Jersey City, Paterson, and Hoboken—over their sanctuary city policies, which aim to limit cooperation with federal immigration authorities. The Justice Department filed a lawsuit seeking to halt these policies, claiming they obstruct federal enforcement efforts.

Mayors from the cities, all Democrats, have strongly opposed the lawsuit, with Newark Mayor Ras Baraka criticizing the legal move as absurd and an attack on public safety. Paterson Mayor Andre Sayegh and Hoboken Mayor Ravi Bhalla also condemned the lawsuit, viewing it as a political maneuver that sacrifices public trust.

These actions occur amidst ongoing tensions between federal and local governments over immigration policy, further complicated by New Jersey's 2018 statewide Immigrant Trust Directive. This directive, which prevents local police from aiding in federal immigration enforcement, was upheld by the 3rd Circuit Court of Appeals, though its impact on the current case remains uncertain.

(With inputs from agencies.)