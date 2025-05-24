Trump’s Policies Face Judicial Hurdles as Domestic Changes Stir Controversies
A U.S. judge temporarily halted the Trump administration from revoking Harvard's international student enrollments, criticizing the move as unconstitutional. Simultaneously, Trump’s efforts to manufacture iPhones domestically and fast-track nuclear reactor approvals face logistical and legal challenges, while controversial policies prompt restructuring and legal battles.
A federal judge issued a temporary injunction against the Trump administration's attempt to retract Harvard University's ability to enroll international students, labeling the policy unconstitutional, a significant legal win for Harvard.
Meanwhile, President Trump's ambition to transition iPhone production to the U.S. encounters setbacks. The proposal, which includes a 25% tariff threat on non-U.S.-made phones, is stalled by legal complexities and logistical barriers.
Moreover, an extensive overhaul of the White House National Security Council coupled with ambitious nuclear energy directives reflect strategic changes, though these initiatives have provoked legal disputes and industry criticism.
(With inputs from agencies.)
