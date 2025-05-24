Left Menu

Trump’s Policies Face Judicial Hurdles as Domestic Changes Stir Controversies

A U.S. judge temporarily halted the Trump administration from revoking Harvard's international student enrollments, criticizing the move as unconstitutional. Simultaneously, Trump’s efforts to manufacture iPhones domestically and fast-track nuclear reactor approvals face logistical and legal challenges, while controversial policies prompt restructuring and legal battles.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-05-2025 05:26 IST | Created: 24-05-2025 05:26 IST
Trump’s Policies Face Judicial Hurdles as Domestic Changes Stir Controversies
Trump

A federal judge issued a temporary injunction against the Trump administration's attempt to retract Harvard University's ability to enroll international students, labeling the policy unconstitutional, a significant legal win for Harvard.

Meanwhile, President Trump's ambition to transition iPhone production to the U.S. encounters setbacks. The proposal, which includes a 25% tariff threat on non-U.S.-made phones, is stalled by legal complexities and logistical barriers.

Moreover, an extensive overhaul of the White House National Security Council coupled with ambitious nuclear energy directives reflect strategic changes, though these initiatives have provoked legal disputes and industry criticism.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japan's Ryosei Akazawa Heads to the U.S. for Crucial Trade Talks

Japan's Ryosei Akazawa Heads to the U.S. for Crucial Trade Talks

 Global
2
Japan's New Agriculture Minister Targets Affordable Rice

Japan's New Agriculture Minister Targets Affordable Rice

 Japan
3
Legal Showdown: Fired Copyright Office Director Vs. Trump Administration

Legal Showdown: Fired Copyright Office Director Vs. Trump Administration

 Global
4
Chiquita Panama's Labor Crisis: Thousands of Workers Laid Off Following Strike

Chiquita Panama's Labor Crisis: Thousands of Workers Laid Off Following Stri...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Wireless sensors and renewable energy redefine food production systems

Low-cost deep learning models tackle cervical cancer in resource-limited settings

AI can both empower and erode democratic governance: Here's how

Mastering AI tools and learning skills boosts student writing and well-being

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025