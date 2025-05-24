Left Menu

Pentagon's New Escort Mandate: A Blow to Press Freedom?

U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has mandated that journalists must have official escorts within most of the Pentagon, reflecting the Trump administration's tightened media restrictions. The policy, criticized by media associations as a press freedom infringement, underscores concerns over operational security and the safeguarding of classified information.

In a controversial move, U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth ordered that journalists must be escorted within much of the Pentagon, part of a series of Trump administration press restrictions.

The new policy, enacted immediately, prevents reporters from accessing most areas of the Department of Defense headquarters without approval and escort. While the Pentagon claims it aims to protect classified national intelligence and operational security, media groups argue it stifles press freedom.

This development comes amid ongoing Trump administration efforts to curb leaks, including increased scrutiny on media credentials and a rotation system ousting legacy media outlets from Pentagon offices.

