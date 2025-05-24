Pentagon's New Escort Mandate: A Blow to Press Freedom?

In a controversial move, U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth ordered that journalists must be escorted within much of the Pentagon, part of a series of Trump administration press restrictions.

The new policy, enacted immediately, prevents reporters from accessing most areas of the Department of Defense headquarters without approval and escort. While the Pentagon claims it aims to protect classified national intelligence and operational security, media groups argue it stifles press freedom.

This development comes amid ongoing Trump administration efforts to curb leaks, including increased scrutiny on media credentials and a rotation system ousting legacy media outlets from Pentagon offices.

(With inputs from agencies.)