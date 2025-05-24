Left Menu

Judge Orders Return of Deported Guatemalan Man Amid Legal Oversight

A federal judge has ordered the Trump administration to assist in the return of a Guatemalan man wrongly deported to Mexico, despite fears of persecution. The ruling highlights judicial interventions in Trump's mass deportation policy, affecting individuals like 'O.C.G.' facing threats over their sexual orientation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-05-2025 08:30 IST | Created: 24-05-2025 08:30 IST
In a significant legal development, a federal judge has mandated the return of a Guatemalan migrant who was mistakenly deported to Mexico. The order comes after the Trump administration admitted errors in the case, as the man feared persecution in Mexico.

U.S. District Judge Brian Murphy's ruling marks another challenge to the Trump administration's stringent immigration policies that have seen individuals wrongfully removed. Previously, similar errors led to people being deported despite protective orders in place.

The individual, referred to as 'O.C.G.', faced threats in Guatemala due to his sexual orientation. Despite an asylum grant, he was mistakenly sent to Mexico. The judge emphasized the need for deportees to have the chance to express safety concerns before removal.

