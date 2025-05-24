Judge Orders Return of Deported Guatemalan Man Amid Legal Oversight

In a significant legal development, a federal judge has mandated the return of a Guatemalan migrant who was mistakenly deported to Mexico. The order comes after the Trump administration admitted errors in the case, as the man feared persecution in Mexico.

U.S. District Judge Brian Murphy's ruling marks another challenge to the Trump administration's stringent immigration policies that have seen individuals wrongfully removed. Previously, similar errors led to people being deported despite protective orders in place.

The individual, referred to as 'O.C.G.', faced threats in Guatemala due to his sexual orientation. Despite an asylum grant, he was mistakenly sent to Mexico. The judge emphasized the need for deportees to have the chance to express safety concerns before removal.

(With inputs from agencies.)