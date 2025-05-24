Left Menu

Major Blow to Naxalites: Security Forces Eliminate Top Leaders in Jharkhand

Security forces in Jharkhand's Latehar district killed two top leaders of the renegade Naxalite group, Jharkhand Jan Mukti Parishad, who had bounties on their heads. An injured member was captured and an INSAS rifle was recovered. The operation remains ongoing.

Updated: 24-05-2025 09:21 IST

In a significant operation conducted by security forces, two prominent leaders of the militant Naxalite faction, Jharkhand Jan Mukti Parishad, were neutralized in Jharkhand's Latehar district on Saturday.

Pappu Lohara and Prabhat Ganjhu, who were carrying rewards of Rs 10 lakh and Rs 5 lakh respectively, were killed during the operation. Another member, injured, was arrested, and an INSAS rifle was seized, according to sources.

Authorities have confirmed that the operation is still ongoing, as part of continued efforts to curb the insurgency in the region.

