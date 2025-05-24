Major Blow to Naxalites: Security Forces Eliminate Top Leaders in Jharkhand

In a significant operation conducted by security forces, two prominent leaders of the militant Naxalite faction, Jharkhand Jan Mukti Parishad, were neutralized in Jharkhand's Latehar district on Saturday.

Pappu Lohara and Prabhat Ganjhu, who were carrying rewards of Rs 10 lakh and Rs 5 lakh respectively, were killed during the operation. Another member, injured, was arrested, and an INSAS rifle was seized, according to sources.

Authorities have confirmed that the operation is still ongoing, as part of continued efforts to curb the insurgency in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)