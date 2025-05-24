Horrifying Acid Attack: Man Assaults Wife Over Music Argument
A woman in Bengaluru suffered injuries after her husband allegedly poured toilet cleaner acid on her during a dispute over loud music. The altercation escalated when she resisted his demand for money to buy alcohol. The husband fled, and police investigations are currently ongoing.
A shocking incident unfolded in Bengaluru's Sidedahalli area when a man reportedly assaulted his wife with toilet cleaner acid following a dispute over music volume.
The attack took place on May 19, leaving the 44-year-old beautician with injuries on her head and face, though she is now in stable condition.
Authorities revealed that the argument escalated after her husband, who demanded money for alcohol, played loud music. Despite her requests to lower the volume, his refusal led to the violent act. Police are actively pursuing the suspect who fled after the incident.
