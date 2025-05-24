Left Menu

Horrifying Acid Attack: Man Assaults Wife Over Music Argument

A woman in Bengaluru suffered injuries after her husband allegedly poured toilet cleaner acid on her during a dispute over loud music. The altercation escalated when she resisted his demand for money to buy alcohol. The husband fled, and police investigations are currently ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 24-05-2025 10:43 IST | Created: 24-05-2025 10:43 IST
Horrifying Acid Attack: Man Assaults Wife Over Music Argument
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A shocking incident unfolded in Bengaluru's Sidedahalli area when a man reportedly assaulted his wife with toilet cleaner acid following a dispute over music volume.

The attack took place on May 19, leaving the 44-year-old beautician with injuries on her head and face, though she is now in stable condition.

Authorities revealed that the argument escalated after her husband, who demanded money for alcohol, played loud music. Despite her requests to lower the volume, his refusal led to the violent act. Police are actively pursuing the suspect who fled after the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japan's Ryosei Akazawa Heads to the U.S. for Crucial Trade Talks

Japan's Ryosei Akazawa Heads to the U.S. for Crucial Trade Talks

 Global
2
Japan's New Agriculture Minister Targets Affordable Rice

Japan's New Agriculture Minister Targets Affordable Rice

 Japan
3
Legal Showdown: Fired Copyright Office Director Vs. Trump Administration

Legal Showdown: Fired Copyright Office Director Vs. Trump Administration

 Global
4
Chiquita Panama's Labor Crisis: Thousands of Workers Laid Off Following Strike

Chiquita Panama's Labor Crisis: Thousands of Workers Laid Off Following Stri...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Wireless sensors and renewable energy redefine food production systems

Low-cost deep learning models tackle cervical cancer in resource-limited settings

AI can both empower and erode democratic governance: Here's how

Mastering AI tools and learning skills boosts student writing and well-being

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025