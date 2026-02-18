Left Menu

Torrential Downpours Wreak Havoc in Western France

A man went missing amid severe flooding in western France as officials warned of further heavy rainfall. With multiple regions on red alert, the authorities highlighted the grim chances of finding the man who fell into the Loire River. Flooding has disrupted lives, cutting off towns and homes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 18-02-2026 16:04 IST | Created: 18-02-2026 16:04 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • France

Amid widespread flooding in western France, a man was reported missing after being swept away by the swollen Loire River, officials confirmed on Wednesday.

Search efforts continue for the 53-year-old who fell into the river near Angers, but hope dwindles as the region faces severe weather.

Western France remains on high flood alert, with red alerts issued in several areas, severely affecting daily life and transportation.

