Olympic Downpour: Snow Shuffles Winter Events in Livigno

Heavy snowfall led to schedule changes at the Winter Olympics in Livigno, impacting events like freestyle skiing halfpipe and aerials. Both men's and women's biathlon mass start training sessions were held simultaneously to adapt to snow conditions, as officials remained confident in avoiding major disruptions.

With the men's aerials qualifiers postponed to Friday at 0930 GMT and men's halfpipe adjusted an hour later, event organizers continue to assess the women's halfpipe qualifiers. Anterselva's biathlon competitions had to modify their schedule to accommodate both genders due to expected snow.

The snowy weather surfaced issues for the Nordic combined team sprint in Tesero, challenging racers with thick snow amid the invisible Val di Fiemme backdrop. Mark Adams of the International Olympic Committee indicated that managing weather-related delays is standard procedure at winter Games.

