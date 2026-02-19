Olympic Downpour: Snow Shuffles Winter Events in Livigno
The Winter Olympics in Livigno saw schedule changes due to heavy snowfall. Several events were postponed, including men's aerials and halfpipe qualifiers. Despite the disruptions, officials were optimistic about avoiding major delays. Weather-related changes are common during the Winter Olympics, with adjustments necessary for smooth proceedings.
Heavy snowfall led to schedule changes at the Winter Olympics in Livigno, impacting events like freestyle skiing halfpipe and aerials. Both men's and women's biathlon mass start training sessions were held simultaneously to adapt to snow conditions, as officials remained confident in avoiding major disruptions.
With the men's aerials qualifiers postponed to Friday at 0930 GMT and men's halfpipe adjusted an hour later, event organizers continue to assess the women's halfpipe qualifiers. Anterselva's biathlon competitions had to modify their schedule to accommodate both genders due to expected snow.
The snowy weather surfaced issues for the Nordic combined team sprint in Tesero, challenging racers with thick snow amid the invisible Val di Fiemme backdrop. Mark Adams of the International Olympic Committee indicated that managing weather-related delays is standard procedure at winter Games.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Julia Simon Leads France to Historic Gold in Biathlon Relay
France Clinches Remarkable Victory in Olympic Biathlon Relay
Lisa Vittozzi Clinches Gold in Thrilling Biathlon Showdown
Vittozzi's Perfect Aim Secures Gold in Thrilling Biathlon Pursuit
Lisa Vittozzi's Golden Triumph: A Historic Biathlon Victory for Italy