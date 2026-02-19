Left Menu

Olympic Downpour: Snow Shuffles Winter Events in Livigno

The Winter Olympics in Livigno saw schedule changes due to heavy snowfall. Several events were postponed, including men's aerials and halfpipe qualifiers. Despite the disruptions, officials were optimistic about avoiding major delays. Weather-related changes are common during the Winter Olympics, with adjustments necessary for smooth proceedings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-02-2026 18:57 IST | Created: 19-02-2026 18:57 IST
Olympic Downpour: Snow Shuffles Winter Events in Livigno
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Heavy snowfall led to schedule changes at the Winter Olympics in Livigno, impacting events like freestyle skiing halfpipe and aerials. Both men's and women's biathlon mass start training sessions were held simultaneously to adapt to snow conditions, as officials remained confident in avoiding major disruptions.

With the men's aerials qualifiers postponed to Friday at 0930 GMT and men's halfpipe adjusted an hour later, event organizers continue to assess the women's halfpipe qualifiers. Anterselva's biathlon competitions had to modify their schedule to accommodate both genders due to expected snow.

The snowy weather surfaced issues for the Nordic combined team sprint in Tesero, challenging racers with thick snow amid the invisible Val di Fiemme backdrop. Mark Adams of the International Olympic Committee indicated that managing weather-related delays is standard procedure at winter Games.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Board of Peace: Ambition vs Reality

Trump's Board of Peace: Ambition vs Reality

 Global
2
Vaccine Wars: BioNTech Files Patent Suit Against Moderna

Vaccine Wars: BioNTech Files Patent Suit Against Moderna

 Global
3
Wall Street Wobbles: Private Equity's Plunge and AI's Growing Pains

Wall Street Wobbles: Private Equity's Plunge and AI's Growing Pains

 Global
4
High Court Ruling Shifts Liability to Employers in Insurance Cases

High Court Ruling Shifts Liability to Employers in Insurance Cases

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public sees artificial intelligence as innovative yet risk-prone

AI-savvy but not AI-safe? Digital behavior gap among students

From recognition to reconstruction: AI reshapes cultural heritage conservation

AI-driven supply chains boost agility but not all fiirms adopt robotics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026