Rupam Asom, a top ULFA (I) leader, has been apprehended near the Assam-Arunachal Pradesh border. He was allegedly involved in extortion rackets and implicated in a murder case. Arms and ammunition were seized during the arrest, and efforts are underway to capture other group members.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dibrugarh | Updated: 24-05-2025 11:11 IST | Created: 24-05-2025 11:11 IST
Top ULFA (I) Leader Arrested Near Assam-Arunachal Border
  • India

Authorities arrested Rupam Asom, a leading figure of the banned ULFA (I), from a forest near the Assam-Arunachal Pradesh border, as announced by the police on Saturday.

Arms and ammunition were reportedly seized from Asom's possession. Asom allegedly orchestrated extortion rackets in Assam and was previously named in an NIA charge sheet related to the 2018 murder of a police station officer-in-charge.

Police are currently conducting a manhunt to locate other members of the banned group believed to be hiding in bordering areas, following Asom's arrest during a Friday night operation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

