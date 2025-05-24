Viral Assault Video Sparks Investigation into Alleged Child Abuse

A disturbing video of a man allegedly assaulting his eight-year-old daughter has prompted police action in Cherupuzha. The footage, which surfaced on social media, shows the man, identified as Jose, alias Mamachan, beating the child and trying to slam her head against a wall.

In response to the video's circulation, law enforcement launched an investigation. K Vinod Kumar, Deputy SP, Payyannur, stated that Jose and his estranged family were called to the station to give their statements. The family asserted that the video was a prank intended to reunite them with the mother.

However, police expressed skepticism about the prank claim, emphasizing that such videos, even if spurious, exhibit unacceptable brutality towards children. Legal action is impending, and the children have been relocated to their paternal aunt's residence for safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)