Viral Assault Video Sparks Investigation into Alleged Child Abuse

Police arrested a man after a viral video showed him allegedly assaulting his daughter. Identified as Jose, alias Mamachan, he is accused of trying to slam his eight-year-old daughter's head into a wall. Authorities are investigating the incident, with his family claiming it was a prank video.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kannur(Ker) | Updated: 24-05-2025 11:18 IST | Created: 24-05-2025 11:18 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A disturbing video of a man allegedly assaulting his eight-year-old daughter has prompted police action in Cherupuzha. The footage, which surfaced on social media, shows the man, identified as Jose, alias Mamachan, beating the child and trying to slam her head against a wall.

In response to the video's circulation, law enforcement launched an investigation. K Vinod Kumar, Deputy SP, Payyannur, stated that Jose and his estranged family were called to the station to give their statements. The family asserted that the video was a prank intended to reunite them with the mother.

However, police expressed skepticism about the prank claim, emphasizing that such videos, even if spurious, exhibit unacceptable brutality towards children. Legal action is impending, and the children have been relocated to their paternal aunt's residence for safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Wireless sensors and renewable energy redefine food production systems

Low-cost deep learning models tackle cervical cancer in resource-limited settings

AI can both empower and erode democratic governance: Here's how

Mastering AI tools and learning skills boosts student writing and well-being

