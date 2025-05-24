Kyiv Under Siege: Massive Aerial Assault Shakes Ukrainian Capital

In a significant escalation of the conflict, Russia unleashed a barrage of attack drones and ballistic missiles on Kyiv overnight, marking one of the largest aerial assaults in the war's three-year duration. The Ukrainian capital suffered extensive damage, with several apartment buildings impacted and at least 14 people injured in the wake of the attack.

Reuters eyewitnesses reported successive waves of drones traversing Kyiv's skyline, punctuated by explosions that resonated throughout the city. Fire crews battled against the ensuing blazes as residents surveyed the damage left in the aftermath. The Kyiv city military administration disclosed that six districts had been affected, underscoring the widespread reach of the strikes.

Amid the violence, there is a glimmer of hope for peace as both Ukraine and Russia agreed to fresh talks following a call from U.S. President Donald Trump. However, skepticism remains as Moscow and Kyiv continue to accuse each other of insincerity in ending the hostilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)