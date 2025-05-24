Left Menu

Russian forces have successfully captured the Ukrainian settlements of Stupochki, Otradne, and Loknia in the Donetsk and Sumy regions, according to the Russian Defence Ministry. Independent confirmation of these battlefield developments, however, has not been obtained by Reuters.

Updated: 24-05-2025 14:55 IST | Created: 24-05-2025 14:55 IST
On Saturday, the Russian Defence Ministry announced that Russian troops have managed to capture several settlements in Ukraine, specifically Stupochki, Otradne, and Loknia. These locations are situated in the strategically significant regions of Donetsk and Sumy.

This development marks a significant advancement for Russian forces in the ongoing conflict. Control over these settlements highlights the intense military engagements within these regions.

Despite the claims, Reuters has not independently verified the report of these military gains, leaving room for further scrutiny and analysis of the situation on the ground.

