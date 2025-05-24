Vigilante Justice: Earthmover Incident in Beawar

In Beawar district, a shocking incident occurred where a man was hung upside down and beaten over suspicion of cement theft. The police have reported the use of an earthmover in this act, which was recorded in a video.

The video evidence led to the detention of Tejpal Singh, a local history-sheeter, who allegedly assaulted the victim. Authorities say the incident stemmed from accusations against Singh's driver regarding diesel and cement theft.

Officials reveal that despite the gravity of the situation, the driver has yet to file a formal complaint, and efforts are ongoing to reach him for further investigation.