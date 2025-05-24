Left Menu

Vigilante Justice: Earthmover Incident in Beawar

A man was hung upside down from an earthmover and beaten in Beawar district over suspected cement theft, captured in a video. The incident led to the detainment of a local troublemaker, Tejpal Singh, who believed his driver was involved in theft during a delivery to Jaipur.

Updated: 24-05-2025 15:09 IST
In Beawar district, a shocking incident occurred where a man was hung upside down and beaten over suspicion of cement theft. The police have reported the use of an earthmover in this act, which was recorded in a video.

The video evidence led to the detention of Tejpal Singh, a local history-sheeter, who allegedly assaulted the victim. Authorities say the incident stemmed from accusations against Singh's driver regarding diesel and cement theft.

Officials reveal that despite the gravity of the situation, the driver has yet to file a formal complaint, and efforts are ongoing to reach him for further investigation.

