Vigilante Justice: Earthmover Incident in Beawar
A man was hung upside down from an earthmover and beaten in Beawar district over suspected cement theft, captured in a video. The incident led to the detainment of a local troublemaker, Tejpal Singh, who believed his driver was involved in theft during a delivery to Jaipur.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 24-05-2025 15:09 IST | Created: 24-05-2025 15:09 IST
- Country:
- India
In Beawar district, a shocking incident occurred where a man was hung upside down and beaten over suspicion of cement theft. The police have reported the use of an earthmover in this act, which was recorded in a video.
The video evidence led to the detention of Tejpal Singh, a local history-sheeter, who allegedly assaulted the victim. Authorities say the incident stemmed from accusations against Singh's driver regarding diesel and cement theft.
Officials reveal that despite the gravity of the situation, the driver has yet to file a formal complaint, and efforts are ongoing to reach him for further investigation.
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Tragedy in Noida: E-Rickshaw Driver Sets Himself on Fire
UK police arrest man on suspicion of arson over fire at Prime Minister Keir Starmer's house, reports AP.
Tragic Incident: E-Rickshaw Driver Sets Self Ablaze in Noida
HCL-Foxconn semiconductor plant to make display driver chips for mobile phones, laptops, automobiles, other devices: Ashwini Vaishnaw.
Espionage Suspicions in Sweden: Diplomat Detained and Released