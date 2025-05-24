Left Menu

Karnataka's Temple Bill Awaits Presidential Nod

Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot has reserved the Karnataka Hindu Religious Institutions and Charitable Endowments (Amendment) Bill for Presidential assent. The bill aims to improve the financial and living conditions of priests in low-income temples, redirecting a portion of revenue from higher-income temples.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 24-05-2025 17:33 IST | Created: 24-05-2025 17:33 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot has reserved the Karnataka Hindu Religious Institutions and Charitable Endowments (Amendment) Bill for the President's consideration. Passed by the Karnataka Assembly on March 6, 2024, the bill awaits presidential assent as concerns over constitutional scrutiny are raised.

The proposed legislation seeks to ameliorate financial conditions for priests serving in under-resourced temples by reallocating funds from wealthier temples. Religious Endowment Minister Ramalinga Reddy highlighted that there are approximately 3,000 C-Grade temples making under Rs five lakh annually, which do not contribute to the Dharmika Parishad fund.

Anticipating improved management with the bill, the minister explained a revised revenue collection structure from B and higher-grade temples. The initiative aims to provide insurance and educational scholarships for over 40,000 temple priests and their families across Karnataka.

