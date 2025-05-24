Punjab CM Raises Water Dispute Concerns at Niti Aayog Meeting

In a fiery address at the 10th governing council meeting of the Niti Aayog in Delhi, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann took a bold stance on the ongoing water dispute with Haryana, heavily criticizing the Centre's decision to deploy CISF at Bhakra Nangal dams.

Mann passionately argued that Punjab cannot afford to share its already strained water resources, citing severe groundwater depletion. He proposed the construction of the Yamuna-Sutlej-Link (YSL) canal, advocating for a fairer water distribution system.

Voicing his frustration, Mann pointed out the biased treatment by the Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB) and stressed the need for transparency. He deemed the Centre's decisions as degrading Punjab's rights, demanding an overhaul of the current management approach.