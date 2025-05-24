Left Menu

Punjab CM Raises Water Dispute Concerns at Niti Aayog Meeting

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann highlighted the water sharing dispute with Haryana, criticizing the Centre's deployment of CISF at Bhakra Nangal dams. Mann emphasized Punjab's lack of surplus water and called for a more equitable distribution of river resources. He urged reconsideration of the Yamuna water agreement and criticized BBMB's management.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 24-05-2025 18:13 IST | Created: 24-05-2025 18:13 IST
In a fiery address at the 10th governing council meeting of the Niti Aayog in Delhi, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann took a bold stance on the ongoing water dispute with Haryana, heavily criticizing the Centre's decision to deploy CISF at Bhakra Nangal dams.

Mann passionately argued that Punjab cannot afford to share its already strained water resources, citing severe groundwater depletion. He proposed the construction of the Yamuna-Sutlej-Link (YSL) canal, advocating for a fairer water distribution system.

Voicing his frustration, Mann pointed out the biased treatment by the Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB) and stressed the need for transparency. He deemed the Centre's decisions as degrading Punjab's rights, demanding an overhaul of the current management approach.

