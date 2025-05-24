Left Menu

Outrage Over Viral Child Assault Video Prompts Legal Action and Ministerial Condemnation

A man filmed assaulting his daughter was exposed via viral social media footage, leading to widespread outrage and calls for justice. Officials including ministers condemned the act, while police probed into the incident revealing the accused's identity. Legal actions have been started, with multiple charges filed.

Updated: 24-05-2025 19:08 IST | Created: 24-05-2025 19:08 IST
A shocking video of a man brutally assaulting his eight-year-old daughter prompted widespread outrage after going viral on social media platforms last week. The footage, which shows the man attempting to slam the child's head against a wall, has drawn strong condemnation from public figures and the general populace alike.

In response to the growing controversy, Health, Women and Child Development Minister Veena George and General Education Minister V Sivankutty have publicly condemned the act and vowed to take strict legal measures against the accused. Police have identified the man as Jose alias Mamachan, who resides in Cherupuzha, and have launched an official investigation into the incident.

Despite claims from the family that the disturbing video was staged as a 'prank' to reunite with the estranged mother, law enforcement and governmental authorities are proceeding with legal action under the Juvenile Justice Act and other relevant laws. The children involved have been temporarily relocated to a relative's home, and further protective measures are underway.

