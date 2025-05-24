PM Modi Charts Path to Viksit Bharat@2047 at 10th NITI Aayog Council Meet

Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi chaired the 10th Governing Council Meeting of NITI Aayog on Saturday at Bharat Mandapam, Pragati Maidan, New Delhi. This milestone meeting, marking a decade of NITI Aayog’s journey since its establishment in 2015, brought together Chief Ministers and Lieutenant Governors from 24 States and 7 Union Territories. The central theme of the 2025 session was “Viksit Rajya for Viksit Bharat @2047”, underscoring the collaborative commitment required from all Indian States and UTs to transform India into a developed nation by its centenary year of independence.

A Somber Start and a Unified Vision

The session commenced with a minute of silence to honor the victims of the recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu & Kashmir. Prime Minister Modi, while setting the tone for the meeting, reiterated that Viksit Bharat is not an agenda belonging to any single political party but rather the collective dream of 140 crore citizens. He stressed the importance of cooperative federalism and the need for every village, town, and State to pursue development aggressively to ensure that India achieves the milestone well ahead of 2047.

India’s Global Rise and Economic Transformation

PM Modi highlighted India’s emergence among the top five global economies and the success in lifting 25 crore citizens out of poverty. He emphasized that this momentum must be accelerated and called on States to tap into their manufacturing capabilities. To support this, the Central Government has launched a Manufacturing Mission aimed at enhancing production capacity, attracting investment, and promoting exports.

Recent trade agreements with countries like UAE, the UK, and Australia were cited as key opportunities for States to leverage. The Prime Minister urged State leaders to proactively court global investors and simplify investment procedures.

Skilling India for the Future

In a bid to position India as the Skill Capital of the World, PM Modi detailed a ₹60,000 crore national skilling initiative approved by the Government of India. He urged States to align their skilling strategies with cutting-edge technologies such as Artificial Intelligence, Semiconductors, and 3D Printing. He encouraged the development of rural training hubs and modern skill infrastructure, underpinned by the vision of the National Education Policy (NEP), which integrates education with future-ready skills.

Urbanisation, Infrastructure, and Tourism

Recognizing rapid urbanisation, the Prime Minister called on States to transform cities into engines of growth and sustainability. A new ₹1 lakh crore Urban Challenge Fund will serve as seed funding for urban innovation and development, especially in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities.

Tourism also featured prominently. PM Modi noted the global recognition India received through the G20 Presidency and urged States to develop at least one world-class tourist destination, projecting a vision to establish 25-30 such locations across the country.

Green Energy, Cybersecurity, and Civil Defence

PM Modi spotlighted Green Hydrogen and Renewable Energy as future pillars of India’s energy independence. He also identified cyber security as both a challenge and an opportunity in the digital age, urging States to invest in robust cyber infrastructure.

In the wake of Operation Sindoor, which successfully targeted and dismantled terrorist infrastructure, the Prime Minister emphasized the need to modernize civil defence mechanisms. He called for States to institutionalize civil defence preparedness and not treat emergency responses as one-off events.

Women Empowerment and Water Management

Reaffirming India’s commitment to gender equity, PM Modi emphasized empowering women through policy reforms and systemic changes. He highlighted the need for laws and workplace reforms that support women’s participation in the workforce, both in public and private sectors.

On water management, he encouraged intra-State river linking projects to mitigate droughts and floods. He applauded Bihar for initiating the Kosi-Mochi grid, showcasing it as a model for others.

Agriculture and Health: Rural Revitalization

Agriculture was addressed through the Viksit Krishi Sankalp Abhiyan, which will deploy 2,500 agricultural scientists to rural areas to engage with communities on crop diversification, organic farming, and technology adoption. PM Modi stressed that agricultural development must bridge the gap from “lab to land.”

In healthcare, the Prime Minister emphasized strengthening grassroots-level service delivery. He urged States to ensure oxygen plants are functional and promote telemedicine services like E-Sanjeevani to connect rural patients with district hospital doctors. Preparedness for future COVID-like challenges remains a national priority.

Collaborative Governance and Vision 2047

The meeting concluded with Chief Ministers and LGs expressing strong support for the Viksit Bharat vision. They showcased State-level strategies in areas such as digital governance, entrepreneurship, women’s empowerment, and infrastructure development. Many States reported progress in drafting their own Vision 2047 blueprints.

Prime Minister Modi instructed NITI Aayog to compile and analyze all the inputs and best practices shared during the meeting. He reflected on the Governing Council’s role in nation-building over the past decade and reaffirmed its position as a platform for shared aspirations and joint action under cooperative federalism.

In closing, he expressed confidence in India’s trajectory toward becoming a fully developed nation through collective effort, innovation, and inclusion.