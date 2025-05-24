Pentagon's New Press Restrictions Stir Media Freedom Debate

The Pentagon has implemented new restrictions on press access, mandating that journalists be accompanied by official escorts within most of the building. This change, part of a series enacted by the Trump administration, limits journalist access to the Department of Defense headquarters in Arlington, Virginia, sparking concerns over press freedom.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth justified the measures in a memorandum, emphasizing the need to safeguard classified intelligence and sensitive information, which he stated could endanger U.S. Service members. The decision, however, has drawn criticism from the Pentagon Press Association, labeling it a threat to journalistic freedom.

Since President Trump's return to office, efforts to curb leaks have intensified, including investigations and requiring media outlets like the New York Times and CNN to vacate Pentagon office spaces to allow other outlets, often sympathetic to Trump's stance. The administration stresses this is to ensure operational security and accountability.

(With inputs from agencies.)