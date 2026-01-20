Supreme Court Spotlights: Banks, Malls, and Media Freedom

The Supreme Court has been active in making pivotal decisions on various cases. Recently, it prompted a CBI court to expedite the trial against banks and developers involved in deceptive practices against homebuyers in the NCR.

The apex court set aside the Punjab and Haryana High Court's order that demanded a CBI investigation into alleged unlawful land conversions for building Ambience Mall in Gurugram. Furthermore, it moved to conclude longstanding petitions related to hate speech, advocating for prompt police action.

In other decisions, the court advised battling couples to opt for mediation over protracted legal disputes, emphasized guidelines on electoral roll revisions, and discussed media rights concerning a Punjab case. Additionally, discussions included the Bar Exam regulations, accusations against a YouTuber, and the conduct of central employees in corruption cases.

