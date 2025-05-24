Court Quashes Haryana's Controversial Bonus Marks Rule

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has overturned the Haryana government's 2019 notification that granted up to 10 bonus marks to candidates using a 'socio-economic criterion' in government job recruitment processes.

A division bench, consisting of Justices Sanjeev Prakash Sharma and Meenakshi I Mehta, found the notification in violation of Articles 14, 15, and 16 of the Indian Constitution. Petitioners challenging the recruitment policy argued it skewed the merit-based selection process.

The court criticized the state's selection process, describing it as 'wholly slipshod' and not rooted in constitutional rules. Furthermore, the bench underscored the importance of merit and ordered a revised result, affecting appointments made under the 2019 advertisement.

(With inputs from agencies.)