Ghaziabad Man Arrested for Acid Attack on Wife Amidst Infidelity Accusations

A Ghaziabad man was arrested on Saturday for allegedly attacking his wife with acid, convinced she had been unfaithful, police reported. The incident occurred in Shastri Nagar, a bustling colony, where the victim suffered grave injuries to her face, hands, and additional body parts.

Vishwajit Karmakar, the accused from Mahendra Enclave, allegedly committed the act in a fit of rage after his wife returned home, seven days after leaving him without notice, according to Assistant Commissioner of Police (Kavi Nagar) Swatantra Kumar Singh.

Following her cries for help, local residents rushed the injured woman to a nearby hospital before she was transferred to Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi for critical care. Police have arrested Karmakar, who is currently in jail, and are conducting further investigations.

(With inputs from agencies.)