Consumer Commission Orders MSEDCL to Compensate Farmer for Bamboo Crop Damage
A Nagpur consumer commission ordered officials from the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) to pay Rs 10 lakh to a farmer for damage to his bamboo crop caused by faulty power lines. The commission ruled this negligence as a deficiency in service warranting compensation.
- Country:
- India
In a decisive ruling, the Additional District Consumer Grievance Redressal Commission in Nagpur has ordered the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) to compensate a local farmer Rs 10 lakh. This comes after damage incurred to the farmer's bamboo plantation, allegedly caused by negligence in maintaining local power lines.
The commission found that MSEDCL's negligence resulted in a fire sparked by friction between wires, torching the farmer's 5,000 bamboo trees. A thorough report from the forest department highlighted damages worth Rs 10.27 lakh, substantiating the farmer's claim.
With the commission ruling in favor of the farmer's plea, the MSEDCL employees have been tasked with paying the stipulated amount along with additional compensation for distress and expenses, within 45 days from the order date.
