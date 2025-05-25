Left Menu

Supreme Court Upholds Playing Cards as Moral Activity, Restores Election

The Supreme Court ruled playing cards for recreation without gambling does not involve moral turpitude, reinstating a man's election in a Karnataka cooperative society. Hanumantharayappa YC was initially penalized for playing roadside, but the court found the actions disproportionate, recognizing cards as a legitimate entertainment form.

The Supreme Court has ruled that playing cards for entertainment without gambling does not constitute moral turpitude, leading to the restoration of a man's cooperative society election in Karnataka.

A bench of Justices Surya Kant and N Kotiswar Singh highlighted a case involving Hanumantharayappa YC, who was fined without trial for apparent misconduct while participating in a roadside card game.

The court noted that not every card game involves base conduct, especially when played for leisure. As such, the court overturned the previous decision against Hanumantharayappa, allowing him to resume his role on the cooperative board.

