Tragic Train Accident Claims Home Guard's Life in Uttar Pradesh

A tragic incident occurred in Uttar Pradesh's Ballia district, where a Home Guard constable named Bhagwan Patel lost his life after being struck by a train. The unfortunate event took place near the Kuanpipar railway crossing, as Patel was heading towards his in-laws' residence.

Police confirmed that the accident happened on Saturday afternoon when Patel, aged 55, was crossing the tracks on foot. He was hit by the Ballia-Pataliputra Express train and died instantly at the scene.

Authorities have sent his body to the district hospital for a post-mortem examination to ascertain further details. The tragic loss has highlighted safety concerns in the area.

(With inputs from agencies.)