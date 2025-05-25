Left Menu

Historic POW Swap: Russia and Ukraine Make Progress

Russia and Ukraine completed a significant prisoner of war exchange over three days, exchanging 303 detainees each. The exchange follows agreements made in Istanbul on May 16, with the swap occurring from May 23 to May 25 under a 1,000-for-1,000 formula.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 25-05-2025 14:50 IST | Created: 25-05-2025 14:50 IST
  • Country:
  • Russia

In a notable development, Russia and Ukraine have successfully concluded a three-day prisoner of war exchange, each side releasing 303 detainees on Sunday, according to the Russian Defence Ministry.

The exchange is a result of agreements reached between the two nations on May 16 in Istanbul, reflecting the ongoing diplomatic efforts despite the ongoing conflict.

The swap was conducted from May 23 to May 25, based on a reciprocal formula of 1,000 for 1,000 people, signaling a significant moment in the Russia-Ukraine relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

