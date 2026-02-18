Path to Peace: Thailand's Diplomatic Efforts in Myanmar

In an effort to bring about peace in a conflict-stricken Myanmar, Thailand's foreign minister is slated for strategic talks with his Myanmar counterpart this Wednesday. This meeting is seen as crucial in the Southeast Asian region's endeavors to stabilize Myanmar after disputed elections further established military control.

Held with Myanmar's former general and diplomat, Than Swe, the meeting has the potential to be a turning point in bilateral relationships after Sihasak Phuangketkeow, the Thai Foreign Minister, emphasized the importance of becoming a 'bridge' post-election. Although the elections have faced international criticism, Thailand aims to facilitate a peaceful transition.

The dialogue will address bilateral ties and Myanmar's interactions with ASEAN, as Thailand seeks to leverage its geographic and diplomatic clout. With a shared border over 2,400 kilometers long, Thailand's stakes are substantial, and its diplomatic outreach may set the stage for advancing peace and regional cooperation.

