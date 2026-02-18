Left Menu

Path to Peace: Thailand's Diplomatic Efforts in Myanmar

Thailand's foreign minister is set to meet his Myanmar counterpart to discuss peace efforts amidst ongoing conflict. The talks aim to strengthen ties between Myanmar, Thailand, and ASEAN following contested elections that reinforced military power. The meeting could be pivotal for regional stability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bangkok | Updated: 18-02-2026 14:50 IST | Created: 18-02-2026 14:50 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Thailand

In an effort to bring about peace in a conflict-stricken Myanmar, Thailand's foreign minister is slated for strategic talks with his Myanmar counterpart this Wednesday. This meeting is seen as crucial in the Southeast Asian region's endeavors to stabilize Myanmar after disputed elections further established military control.

Held with Myanmar's former general and diplomat, Than Swe, the meeting has the potential to be a turning point in bilateral relationships after Sihasak Phuangketkeow, the Thai Foreign Minister, emphasized the importance of becoming a 'bridge' post-election. Although the elections have faced international criticism, Thailand aims to facilitate a peaceful transition.

The dialogue will address bilateral ties and Myanmar's interactions with ASEAN, as Thailand seeks to leverage its geographic and diplomatic clout. With a shared border over 2,400 kilometers long, Thailand's stakes are substantial, and its diplomatic outreach may set the stage for advancing peace and regional cooperation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

