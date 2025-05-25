In a significant development, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy confirmed on Sunday that 303 Ukrainian captives have been repatriated from Russia. This marks the completion of the final stage of a comprehensive prisoner exchange deal, which involved the exchange of 1,000 prisoners from each side and was brokered in Istanbul.

Zelenskiy shared this news through the Telegram app, emphasizing the return of Ukrainian heroes from various branches of the country's defense and security services. These include the Armed Forces, the National Guard, the State Border Guard Service, and the State Special Transport Service, heralding their return home with great relief and national pride.

The prisoner swap between Ukraine and Russia underscores ongoing diplomatic efforts to address the human cost of conflicts, highlighting a rare moment of agreement and humanitarian consideration between the two nations amid tensions.