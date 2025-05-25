Left Menu

Ukraine-Russia Prisoner Swap: 303 Captives Returned

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy announced the return of 303 Ukrainian captives from Russia, marking the final stage of a prisoner swap involving 1,000 prisoners from each side, an agreement reached in Istanbul. The returnees include personnel from various Ukrainian security and defense forces.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 25-05-2025 15:12 IST | Created: 25-05-2025 15:12 IST
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

In a significant development, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy confirmed on Sunday that 303 Ukrainian captives have been repatriated from Russia. This marks the completion of the final stage of a comprehensive prisoner exchange deal, which involved the exchange of 1,000 prisoners from each side and was brokered in Istanbul.

Zelenskiy shared this news through the Telegram app, emphasizing the return of Ukrainian heroes from various branches of the country's defense and security services. These include the Armed Forces, the National Guard, the State Border Guard Service, and the State Special Transport Service, heralding their return home with great relief and national pride.

The prisoner swap between Ukraine and Russia underscores ongoing diplomatic efforts to address the human cost of conflicts, highlighting a rare moment of agreement and humanitarian consideration between the two nations amid tensions.

