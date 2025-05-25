Left-Congress Triumph at Maharajpur: A Prelude to 2026 Elections?

The Left-Congress alliance emerged victorious in the Maharajpur Krishi Samabay Samity election, securing 39 out of 43 seats in Daulatabad, Murshidabad district. The win is touted as a sign of public sentiment shifting ahead of the pivotal 2026 Assembly elections, according to Congress leaders.

Congress leadership, represented by Manoj Chakraborty, highlighted the success as a rebuttal to the Trinamool Congress's alleged misdeeds, including voter intimidation. The electorate's decisive support, they argued, marks a growing demand for governance free from corruption and coercion.

On the contrary, the Trinamool Congress denied accusations of malpractices, attributing alleged disruptions to opposition maneuvers. Regardless, the election results in this primary agricultural credit society suggest a changing political landscape impacting the agricultural and allied sectors locally.

(With inputs from agencies.)