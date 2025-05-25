Left Menu

Punjab Police Cracks Down: Ashish Chopra Gang Members Apprehended in High-Stakes Murder Case

Three criminals linked to the Ashish Chopra gang have been arrested for a double murder in Punjab. The suspects, involved in gang rivalries, were allegedly responsible for multiple crimes. Following a series of police raids and encounters, the arrests provided significant breakthroughs in ongoing investigations.

Updated: 25-05-2025 19:31 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Authorities in Punjab have arrested three individuals connected to the notorious Ashish Chopra gang, alleging their involvement in a high-profile double murder case. The arrests mark a significant step in the ongoing crackdown on gang-related violence in the region, police reported on Sunday.

Manpreet Singh, also known as Mannu, and Ramandeep Singh—both from Ferozepur—and Sonu from Faridkot were apprehended following coordinated police operations. The suspects are accused of murdering Rishabh and Shalu amidst escalating tensions with the rival Nata gang, leading to a significant seizure of firearms.

The crackdown, spearheaded by Anti-Gangster Task Force, involved targeted raids and tactical chases, culminating in the arrests of key figures. This operation not only disrupted ongoing rivalries but also uncovered new leads on past criminal activities linked to the gang network.

(With inputs from agencies.)

