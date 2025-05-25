Left Menu

Notorious Criminal Detained Under Public Safety Act in J&K

Suraj Masih, a resident of Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district, has been detained under the Public Safety Act due to his repeated criminal activities that posed a threat to regional peace. The detention was sanctioned via a formal order and he has been lodged in Udhampur district jail.

A notorious criminal has been detained in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district under the Public Safety Act (PSA), local authorities announced Sunday. The individual, Suraj Masih from Haria Chak Marheen, was arrested following a formal detention order issued by the district magistrate.

Masih is implicated in multiple cases, according to a police spokesman, and has been incarcerated in Udhampur district jail. His activities have been deemed a significant threat to community peace, prompting law enforcement to compile a dossier under the PSA.

The Public Safety Act allows for detention without formal charges or trial for up to two years in certain instances, reflecting the severity of the threat posed by the accused's alleged ongoing criminal behavior.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

