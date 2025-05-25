Left Menu

Three Myanmar Women Arrested for Illegal Residency in India

Three Myanmar women were arrested for allegedly residing illegally in India. They lived in shanties near the Ganga river in Kanpur without valid documents. The women identified themselves as coming from Maungdaw, Myanmar, and face charges under the Foreigners Act. Further investigations are ongoing.

In a significant law enforcement action, three women from Myanmar were taken into custody in India on Sunday for unauthorized residency. The individuals, lacking valid authorization documents, were found living along the Ganga river in Kanpur, according to police reports.

Officials have indicated that these women were residing with their families in makeshift accommodations in the Manohar Nagar locality. The detainees were identified as Ajida, Sinwara Begum, and Noor Kayda, hailing from Maungdaw in Myanmar's Buthidaung district, authorities confirmed.

Legal proceedings have commenced against the three under the Foreigners Act, as well as the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, with more arrests anticipated as investigations progress, police highlighted.

(With inputs from agencies.)

