Water Wars: Indus Treaty at Crossroads Amid Growing India-Pakistan Tensions

In a seminar hosted by the Pakistan Institute of International Affairs, experts discussed the escalating tensions between India and Pakistan, focusing on the potential implications of India suspending the Indus Waters Treaty. The seminar addressed the fallout from India's response to the Pahalgam attack by putting the treaty on hold.

Mohammad Usman, a researcher, noted that interrupting water flow would demand substantial infrastructure and financial resources from India, potentially taking years to implement. Despite these challenges, the impact on Pakistani agriculture could be severe during drier months, possibly lowering crop yields substantially.

The panel highlighted the need for dialogue between emerging voices, especially youth, emphasizing the urgency for peaceful resolutions. The hostilities were temporarily resolved following military discussions, yet the threat of future conflicts remains, urging both nations to consider diplomatic avenues.

