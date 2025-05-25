Left Menu

Water Wars: Indus Treaty at Crossroads Amid Growing India-Pakistan Tensions

The ongoing India-Pakistan conflict has intensified with India's decision to suspend the Indus Waters Treaty following the Pahalgam attack. A Pakistani seminar highlighted infrastructure and financial challenges India would face in blocking water, underlining the potential consequences for Pakistan's agriculture amid escalating tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Karachi | Updated: 25-05-2025 21:22 IST | Created: 25-05-2025 21:22 IST
Water Wars: Indus Treaty at Crossroads Amid Growing India-Pakistan Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

In a seminar hosted by the Pakistan Institute of International Affairs, experts discussed the escalating tensions between India and Pakistan, focusing on the potential implications of India suspending the Indus Waters Treaty. The seminar addressed the fallout from India's response to the Pahalgam attack by putting the treaty on hold.

Mohammad Usman, a researcher, noted that interrupting water flow would demand substantial infrastructure and financial resources from India, potentially taking years to implement. Despite these challenges, the impact on Pakistani agriculture could be severe during drier months, possibly lowering crop yields substantially.

The panel highlighted the need for dialogue between emerging voices, especially youth, emphasizing the urgency for peaceful resolutions. The hostilities were temporarily resolved following military discussions, yet the threat of future conflicts remains, urging both nations to consider diplomatic avenues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Battle Over Federal Job Cuts: A Judicial Standstill

Trump's Battle Over Federal Job Cuts: A Judicial Standstill

 Global
2
U.S. Waiver Offers Hope Amid Syrian Sanctions

U.S. Waiver Offers Hope Amid Syrian Sanctions

 Egypt
3
Mass Firings and Restructuring: Trump's Overhaul of the National Security Council

Mass Firings and Restructuring: Trump's Overhaul of the National Security Co...

 Global
4
‘A silent crisis’: Obstetric fistula affects 500,000 women, yet it’s fully treatable

‘A silent crisis’: Obstetric fistula affects 500,000 women, yet it’s fully t...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Age-Friendly Jobs Are on the Rise in Korea, So Why Are So Many Still Left Behind?

From Stigma to Strategy: OECD Pushes for Equity in Global Mental Health Systems

Sectoral Shifts and Growth: A World Bank Framework for Better Economic Projections

Inequality by Birth: Regional Gaps and Limited Mobility in Colombia Revealed

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025