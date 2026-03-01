Cross-Border Tensions: Kabul Erupts Amid Afghan-Pakistani Skirmishes

Intense blasts and gunfire reverberated through Kabul on Sunday, as reported by a Reuters journalist, amid heightened hostilities between Afghanistan and Pakistan. The early morning unrest marked the fourth day of intense clashes.

The disturbances, including notable explosions and shooting, remain shrouded in mystery regarding specific targets and potential casualties. The Taliban's spokesperson, Zabihullah Mujahid, attributed the gunfire to Afghan forces countering Pakistani aircraft over the city, assuring residents of their security.

Pakistan's official circles remained silent, offering no commentary on the unfolding crisis. This escalation follows Pakistani airstrikes in Afghanistan purportedly aimed at militant strongholds, which Afghanistan condemned as breaches of its sovereignty. Both countries report significant losses, although varied in scale, fueling concerns of a broader conflict across their extensive border.

