Escalating Conflict: Tragic Losses in Gaza Amid Intensified Strikes

Israeli military strikes on Sunday killed at least 30 Palestinians, including a journalist and a senior rescue official, across the Gaza Strip. The strikes are part of Israel's ongoing military campaign following a deadly Hamas attack in October 2023. The conflict toll rises with urgent calls for peace.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-05-2025 23:14 IST | Created: 25-05-2025 23:14 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

On Sunday, Israeli military strikes claimed the lives of at least 30 Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, marking a significant escalation in the ongoing conflict. The victims include a local journalist, Hassan Majdi Abu Warda, and a senior rescue service official, Ashraf Abu Nar, signaling a grim toll on civilians.

Following the October 2023 Hamas attack on Israel, which saw 1,200 fatalities and the abduction of 251 hostages, Israel launched a tough military campaign in Gaza. Despite Israel's military's assertion of Hamas losing significant assets, the humanitarian impact has been profound, with heightened calls for a ceasefire.

The International Committee of the Red Cross has voiced grave concerns over the civilian death toll, urging for the immediate protection of civilians, including humanitarian and medical workers. As the conflict intensifies, and Israeli control reportedly extends over 77% of Gaza, the call for peace grows more urgent.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Age-Friendly Jobs Are on the Rise in Korea, So Why Are So Many Still Left Behind?

From Stigma to Strategy: OECD Pushes for Equity in Global Mental Health Systems

Sectoral Shifts and Growth: A World Bank Framework for Better Economic Projections

Inequality by Birth: Regional Gaps and Limited Mobility in Colombia Revealed

