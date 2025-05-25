Escalating Conflict: Tragic Losses in Gaza Amid Intensified Strikes

On Sunday, Israeli military strikes claimed the lives of at least 30 Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, marking a significant escalation in the ongoing conflict. The victims include a local journalist, Hassan Majdi Abu Warda, and a senior rescue service official, Ashraf Abu Nar, signaling a grim toll on civilians.

Following the October 2023 Hamas attack on Israel, which saw 1,200 fatalities and the abduction of 251 hostages, Israel launched a tough military campaign in Gaza. Despite Israel's military's assertion of Hamas losing significant assets, the humanitarian impact has been profound, with heightened calls for a ceasefire.

The International Committee of the Red Cross has voiced grave concerns over the civilian death toll, urging for the immediate protection of civilians, including humanitarian and medical workers. As the conflict intensifies, and Israeli control reportedly extends over 77% of Gaza, the call for peace grows more urgent.

(With inputs from agencies.)