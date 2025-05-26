Global News Highlights: Diplomatic Talks, Conflict Updates, and Economic Challenges

The father of nine children killed in an Israeli strike on Gaza remains in intensive care. Hamdi Al-Najjar, whose family suffered this devastating loss, is receiving treatment at Nasser Hospital.

Turkish President Erdogan and Pakistan's PM Sharif discuss enhancing cooperation in defense and energy. The leaders express solidarity, aiming to strengthen ties amid regional challenges.

Trump updates include positive Iran talks and an extended EU trade deadline. Additionally, his economic focus lies on domestic manufacturing, prioritizing tanks over textiles.

(With inputs from agencies.)