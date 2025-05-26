Left Menu

Mass Shooting Erupts in South Carolina Beach Town

At least 11 people were hospitalized after a shooting in Little River, South Carolina, on Sunday night. Authorities have not provided information about the conditions, suspects, or motives. Reports indicate more injured individuals may have arrived at hospitals privately. Little River is near Myrtle Beach.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Littleriver | Updated: 26-05-2025 08:27 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A shooting on Sunday night in the beach town of Little River, South Carolina, sent at least 11 people to hospitals, according to local authorities.

The incident, which occurred around 9:30 pm, was confirmed by the Horry County Police Department. While the conditions of those injured remain undisclosed, officials indicated that additional individuals might have reached hospitals by their own means.

As of now, no information has been released regarding possible suspects or the motivations behind the attack. Little River, located roughly 20 miles northeast of Myrtle Beach, was the scene of this alarming event.

