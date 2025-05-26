Mass Shooting Erupts in South Carolina Beach Town

A shooting on Sunday night in the beach town of Little River, South Carolina, sent at least 11 people to hospitals, according to local authorities.

The incident, which occurred around 9:30 pm, was confirmed by the Horry County Police Department. While the conditions of those injured remain undisclosed, officials indicated that additional individuals might have reached hospitals by their own means.

As of now, no information has been released regarding possible suspects or the motivations behind the attack. Little River, located roughly 20 miles northeast of Myrtle Beach, was the scene of this alarming event.

(With inputs from agencies.)