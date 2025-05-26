Left Menu

11 Injured in Little River Beach Town Shooting

A shooting in Little River, South Carolina, resulted in at least 11 hospitalizations, with the local police reporting ongoing investigations. The incident, which occurred in a residential area, is deemed isolated and poses no further community threat, though no suspects or motives are currently known.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Littleriver | Updated: 26-05-2025 09:13 IST | Created: 26-05-2025 09:13 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

At least 11 people have been hospitalized following a shooting Sunday night in the beach town of Little River, South Carolina, according to local authorities.

The incident occurred around 9:30 pm in a predominantly residential area near the Intracoastal Waterway, sparking a swift emergency response.

Though the Horry County Police have stated it's an isolated event, leaving no further risk to the community, information on suspects or motives remains undisclosed amid ongoing investigations.

