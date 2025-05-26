11 Injured in Little River Beach Town Shooting

At least 11 people have been hospitalized following a shooting Sunday night in the beach town of Little River, South Carolina, according to local authorities.

The incident occurred around 9:30 pm in a predominantly residential area near the Intracoastal Waterway, sparking a swift emergency response.

Though the Horry County Police have stated it's an isolated event, leaving no further risk to the community, information on suspects or motives remains undisclosed amid ongoing investigations.