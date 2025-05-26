Gaza Aid Efforts Intensified Despite Leadership Resignation

The Gaza Humanitarian Foundation, supported by both the U.S. and Israel, is taking decisive steps to distribute aid to Gaza, starting on Monday. The organization aims to address the pressing needs of the population in the besieged enclave.

The announcement follows the resignation of the Foundation's director, who cited concerns about the organization's lack of independence as the primary reason for stepping down. This development raises questions about the operational autonomy of humanitarian efforts in politically sensitive regions.

Despite these internal challenges, the Foundation remains committed to escalating its operations to serve the full population of Gaza in the coming weeks, demonstrating a robust response to the escalating humanitarian crisis.

