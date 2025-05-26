Left Menu

Uganda-Germany Military Ties Severed Over Alleged Subversion

Uganda has ended its military collaboration with Germany following accusations against Berlin's ambassador of engaging in subversive activities. The Uganda People's Defence Forces announced the suspension, though details were not disclosed. This comes amid broader tensions between Uganda and European diplomats.

In a decisive move, Uganda's military has halted all defense collaboration with Germany, citing accusations of subversion involving Berlin's envoy to Kampala. The Uganda People's Defence Forces (UPDF) issued the suspension notice, with spokesperson Chris Magezi stating the decision was based on credible intelligence regarding German Ambassador Mathias Schauer.

Magezi refrained from providing specific details about the alleged activities or the nature of existing military cooperation between the two countries. The German embassy in Uganda has yet to comment on these developments. The move occurs as Uganda contributes troops to the African Union peacekeeping mission, AUSSOM, in Somalia, financially supported by the European Union.

Military chief Muhoozi Kainerugaba took to social media to express personal discontent with Ambassador Schauer, dissociating his remarks from the German public. Meanwhile, diplomatic tensions rise as concerns grow over Uganda's interactions with European diplomats, particularly after recent EU engagements with the Ugandan opposition, led by Bobi Wine.

