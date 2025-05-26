Delhi Exam Scam: Four Arrested in Government Job Cheating Racket

Delhi Police have dismantled a cheating operation involving a government job exam, arresting four key individuals, including a dummy candidate and school staff, suspected of aiding the impersonation at an exam center in Greater Kailash, according to officials.

The accused allegedly facilitated the dummy candidate to impersonate an authentic applicant in the Junior Secretariat Attendant examination under Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti. Arrests include Sumit Dahiya, who acted as the dummy candidate, Bimal Kumar Singh, a physics teacher, Baljeet Singh, the office superintendent, and a woman linked to the scheme.

Authorities uncovered the operation on May 18 when information surfaced about an impersonation attempt during a CBSE-administered recruitment exam. Dahiya was promised Rs 6 lakh to impersonate the candidate named Ankur. Police are pursuing the original candidate and the middleman, as further investigations continue.