Sebastian Kurz: Vindication in Vienna

In a significant legal victory for former Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz, a Vienna court acquitted him on Monday of making false statements to a parliamentary inquiry into alleged government corruption.

The inquiry centered on the coalition Kurz led from 2017 to 2019, implicating his testimony on the appointment process for a government holding company supervisor. This recent judgment overturns a previous conviction and a suspended eight-month sentence handed down in February 2024.

While Kurz celebrates his acquittal, his former chief of staff, Bernhard Bonelli, remains convicted of a related charge. Kurz expressed deep regret over Bonelli's conviction, as both navigate the complexities of Austria's legal and political landscapes. Kurz, once a promising conservative leader in Europe, had resigned amid separate corruption allegations in 2021.