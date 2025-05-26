Left Menu

Tragic Accident at Palghar Resort: Woman's Death Due to Choking

A 27-year-old woman died at a Palghar resort after choking on food. The police confirmed that the death was accidental, based on a provisional post-mortem report citing choking as the cause. Concerns raised by her relatives have led to the preservation of the viscera for further chemical analysis.

Updated: 26-05-2025 16:02 IST | Created: 26-05-2025 16:02 IST
A tragic incident unfolded at a Palghar resort as a 27-year-old woman died after choking on food. Police have confirmed that the death, which occurred last Friday, was accidental.

Sub-Divisional Police Officer Abhijit Darashivkar stated that the provisional post-mortem results identified choking due to a food particle lodged in the airway as the cause of death. The incident has been categorized as accidental.

However, some relatives of the deceased have expressed doubts about the cause of death. Consequently, the authorities have decided to preserve the victim's viscera for further chemical analysis to address these concerns.

