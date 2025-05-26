Tragic Accident at Palghar Resort: Woman's Death Due to Choking

A tragic incident unfolded at a Palghar resort as a 27-year-old woman died after choking on food. Police have confirmed that the death, which occurred last Friday, was accidental.

Sub-Divisional Police Officer Abhijit Darashivkar stated that the provisional post-mortem results identified choking due to a food particle lodged in the airway as the cause of death. The incident has been categorized as accidental.

However, some relatives of the deceased have expressed doubts about the cause of death. Consequently, the authorities have decided to preserve the victim's viscera for further chemical analysis to address these concerns.

