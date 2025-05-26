Left Menu

Swiss-Ireland Diplomatic Relations: A Historic Visit

Switzerland's President Karin Keller-Sutter will visit Ireland, marking the first visit by a Swiss president since 2012. The visit will include discussions on bilateral relations, European policy, and U.S. pharmaceutical policy challenges. Keller-Sutter will also open an exhibition on historical ties between Ireland and St. Gallen.

  • Country:
  • Switzerland

In a historic move, Switzerland's President Karin Keller-Sutter is set to visit Ireland, the first Swiss presidential visit since 2012. The visit is aimed at strengthening ties between the two nations.

Among the crucial topics expected to be discussed is the impact of recent U.S. policies on the pharmaceutical industry, particularly President Donald Trump's executive order on drug pricing. Although specifics are being kept under wraps, both nations are keenly aware of the challenges.

Keller-Sutter will also inaugurate an exhibition highlighting the medieval connections between Ireland and St. Gallen, her home canton. Meetings with Irish leaders like President Michael D. Higgins will cover bilateral, European, and international issues.

