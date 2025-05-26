Delhi Police Cracks Down on Illegal Arms Operation: Five Arrested

In a significant crackdown, Delhi Police apprehended five individuals suspected of manufacturing and supplying illegal firearms from Rajasthan. An official statement on Monday confirmed the operation's success, marking a three-day effort to combat criminal networks in the region.

The arrested suspects, linked to the notorious Vikas Lagarpuria gang, were allegedly supplying country-made weapons across Delhi and neighboring states. The operation resulted in the recovery of ten pistols, a long rifle, and multiple cartridges, highlighting the scale of the illegal arms trade.

The police dismantled a hilltop unit used for weapon production, seizing tools and equipment. This operation followed the arrest of a gang member, sparking further investigation into the arms supply chain. Authorities continue to pursue additional suspects as part of an ongoing crackdown on such illicit activities.